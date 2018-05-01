Tue, 01 May 2018 at 9:48 am
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Step Out Separately to Start Their Week
Kim Kardashian emerges after her workout on Monday (April 30) in Calabasas, Calif.
That same day, the 37-year-old reality star and makeup mogul’s husband, Kanye West was seen leaving dinner in the Los Angeles area with a small group of people.
If you missed it, earlier that day, Kim shared her real thoughts about Kanye being back on Twitter. Kanye‘s been embroiled in some controversy for supporting Donald Trump on the social media platform.
