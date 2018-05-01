Top Stories
Why Did Blake Lively Delete All of Her Instagram Posts?

Why Did Blake Lively Delete All of Her Instagram Posts?

Tony Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Released!

Tony Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Released!

Blac Chyna Pregnant, Expecting Baby with 18-Year-Old Boyfriend (Report)

Blac Chyna Pregnant, Expecting Baby with 18-Year-Old Boyfriend (Report)

Tue, 01 May 2018 at 9:48 am

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Step Out Separately to Start Their Week

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Step Out Separately to Start Their Week

Kim Kardashian emerges after her workout on Monday (April 30) in Calabasas, Calif.

That same day, the 37-year-old reality star and makeup mogul’s husband, Kanye West was seen leaving dinner in the Los Angeles area with a small group of people.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kim Kardashian

If you missed it, earlier that day, Kim shared her real thoughts about Kanye being back on Twitter. Kanye‘s been embroiled in some controversy for supporting Donald Trump on the social media platform.

Check out the new photos…
Just Jared on Facebook
kim kardashian kanye west step out separately 01
kim kardashian kanye west step out separately 02
kim kardashian kanye west step out separately 03
kim kardashian kanye west step out separately 04
kim kardashian kanye west step out separately 05
kim kardashian kanye west step out separately 06

Photos: SplashNewsOnline, Backgrid
Posted to: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B was spotted hanging out with one of the Obama girls at a DC music festival - TMZ
  • What do you think of Selena Gomez's new 'do? - Just Jared Jr
  • La Toya Jackson says she still gets messages from Michael Jackson - TooFab
  • Mel Gibson has his next directing gig lined up - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Two of our favorite CW shows had a reunion over the weekend - Just Jared Jr