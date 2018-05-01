Tue, 01 May 2018 at 3:30 pm
Kourtney Kardashian & Larsa Pippen Step Out for Coffee After an Afternoon Workout!
Kourtney Kardashian and Larsa Pippen are hanging out!
The 39-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star and the 43-year-old model and TV personality were spotted stepping out for coffee on Monday (April 30) in Calabasas, Calif.
The two stopped by a coffee shop after getting in an afternoon workout together.
“i wish you would 🥊,” Kourtney captioned a picture of the two getting their sweat on with some boxing gloves on her Instagram.
