Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Take Stormi to the Caribbean for His Birthday

Travis Scott turned 26 years old this week, and Kylie Jenner is celebrating with her beau on the beach!

The couple took their daughter Stormi, who was born on February 1, to Turks and Caicos to relax and celebrate his big day, People reports.

The couple are staying at Amanyara, a luxury resort. Kylie posted a photo taken by Travis‘ personal photographer, RAYSCORRUPTEDMIND, of them embracing on the beach. You can check out the photo on Kylie‘s official Instagram.

Happy belated birthday, Travis!