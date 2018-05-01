Kylie Minogue Teaches Benedict Cumberbatch & James Corden to Line Dance on 'Late Late Show'!

Kylie Minogue gave Benedict Cumberbatch and host James Corden a special dance lesson while making an appearance on The Late Late Show on Monday night (April 30)!

“You are a very, very good dancer,” James told the 49-year-old singer. “Is there any way you’d be able to teach us a little bit of that line dancing?”

Kylie immediately got up and gave out instructions: “You want to put your thumbs in your belt,” Kylie stated of the starting position before displaying her fancy footwork to the guys.

Kylie also performed her single “Dancing” and Benedict talked about starring in Avengers: Infinity War alongside so many hulking cast members – Watch more after the cut!



