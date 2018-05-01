Lea Michele Shares Emma Roberts & Darren Criss' Reactions to Her Engagement!

Lea Michele‘s friends are so exciting for her and fiance Zandy Reich on their engagement!

The 31-year-old actress took to Instagram Stories to share screencaps of her FaceTime calls with some friends on the day she got engaged.

Lea and Zandy called up her Scream Queens co-star Emma Roberts and her longtime love Evan Peters, as well as her Glee co-star Darren Criss and his fiancee Mia Swier.

Lea also showed off the engagement cupcakes she received from Sprinkles Cupcakes. See more cute pics in the gallery!