Tue, 01 May 2018 at 6:30 am

Lin-Manuel Miranda & Wife Vanessa Step Out for Monte Cristo Awards in NYC

Lin-Manuel Miranda hits the red carpet alongside wife Vanessa at the 2018 Eugene O’Neill Theater Center’s Annual Monte Cristo Award on Monday night (April 30) at the Edison Ballroom in New York City.

The 38-year-old Broadway star looked handsome in a charcoal-colored suit while his wife looked pretty in a black and white printed dress for the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lin-Manuel Miranda

Other stars at the event included Judith Light, Michael Douglas, and Javier Munoz.

Lin-Manuel was honored at the event for his extraordinary impact on American theater.

20+ pictures inside of the Broadway stars at the event…
