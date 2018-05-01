Macklemore Counters Kanye West's Trump Tweets in 'Fault' Magazine

Macklemore is sharing his thoughts following Kanye West‘s recent tweets in support of President Donald Trump.

The 34-year-old “Downtown” rapper opened up during his new interview and cover shoot with FAULT Magazine.

On the current US political climate: “I want to acknowledge the systems in which we operate under in America. We are all under the system of white supremacy, and I do benefit from the colour of my skin in numerous ways, and that plays a factor in how I have an advantage regarding my art and concerning my career. To take from specific cultures and not acknowledge what’s going on is disingenuous. If I know the truth about it, it’s crucial for me to speak on the subject matter.”

On other musicians not doing their research before supporting Trump: “You’ve got to go back to the origin of America to see how this isn’t a philosophy or an ideology but that white supremacy has a history and has impacted the laws and systems in place today. For some artists, it’s easier just not to educate themselves.”

On his drug use: “Adjusting to the fame in a condensed period and not staying sober has been the worst. There was a rapid transition and to have the world’s eye on me all at once with back-to-back number ones, and all the accolades that came with it – I didn’t know how to deal with it. I didn’t know how to adjust, so I escaped. I think a lot of that peak season when I was around a bunch of people, doing sold out Arenas across the world was me isolating and using drugs. I used drugs to cope it and to get out of my head.”

