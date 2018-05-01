Top Stories
Why Did Blake Lively Delete All of Her Instagram Posts?

Why Did Blake Lively Delete All of Her Instagram Posts?

Blac Chyna Pregnant, Expecting Baby with 18-Year-Old Boyfriend (Report)

Blac Chyna Pregnant, Expecting Baby with 18-Year-Old Boyfriend (Report)

*NSYNC Reunites to Unveil Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

*NSYNC Reunites to Unveil Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Tue, 01 May 2018 at 2:18 am

Macklemore Counters Kanye West's Trump Tweets in 'Fault' Magazine

Macklemore Counters Kanye West's Trump Tweets in 'Fault' Magazine

Macklemore is sharing his thoughts following Kanye West‘s recent tweets in support of President Donald Trump.

The 34-year-old “Downtown” rapper opened up during his new interview and cover shoot with FAULT Magazine.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Macklemore

On the current US political climate: “I want to acknowledge the systems in which we operate under in America. We are all under the system of white supremacy, and I do benefit from the colour of my skin in numerous ways, and that plays a factor in how I have an advantage regarding my art and concerning my career. To take from specific cultures and not acknowledge what’s going on is disingenuous. If I know the truth about it, it’s crucial for me to speak on the subject matter.”

On other musicians not doing their research before supporting Trump: “You’ve got to go back to the origin of America to see how this isn’t a philosophy or an ideology but that white supremacy has a history and has impacted the laws and systems in place today. For some artists, it’s easier just not to educate themselves.”

On his drug use: “Adjusting to the fame in a condensed period and not staying sober has been the worst. There was a rapid transition and to have the world’s eye on me all at once with back-to-back number ones, and all the accolades that came with it – I didn’t know how to deal with it. I didn’t know how to adjust, so I escaped. I think a lot of that peak season when I was around a bunch of people, doing sold out Arenas across the world was me isolating and using drugs. I used drugs to cope it and to get out of my head.”

For more from Macklemore, visit Fault-Magazine.com.

Styling: Rachel Gold
Just Jared on Facebook
macklemore responds to kanye wests trump tweets in fault magazine 01
macklemore responds to kanye wests trump tweets in fault magazine 02
macklemore responds to kanye wests trump tweets in fault magazine 03
macklemore responds to kanye wests trump tweets in fault magazine 04
macklemore responds to kanye wests trump tweets in fault magazine 05

Photos: Miles Holder
Posted to: Donald Trump, Kanye West, Macklemore, Magazine

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B was spotted hanging out with one of the Obama girls at a DC music festival - TMZ
  • What do you think of Selena Gomez's new 'do? - Just Jared Jr
  • La Toya Jackson says she still gets messages from Michael Jackson - TooFab
  • Mel Gibson has his next directing gig lined up - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Two of our favorite CW shows had a reunion over the weekend - Just Jared Jr