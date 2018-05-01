Top Stories
Why Did Blake Lively Delete All of Her Instagram Posts?

Why Did Blake Lively Delete All of Her Instagram Posts?

Tony Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Released!

Tony Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Released!

Blac Chyna Pregnant, Expecting Baby with 18-Year-Old Boyfriend (Report)

Blac Chyna Pregnant, Expecting Baby with 18-Year-Old Boyfriend (Report)

Tue, 01 May 2018 at 9:23 am

Melissa McCarthy & Ben Falcone Team Up To Premiere 'Life of the Party' in Alabama!

Melissa McCarthy & Ben Falcone Team Up To Premiere 'Life of the Party' in Alabama!

Melissa McCarthy is all smiles as she poses alongside her hubby Ben Falcone at the world premiere of their latest film Life Of The Party held at AMC Tiger 13 on Monday (April 30) in Opelika, Alabama.

The 47-year-old actress and the 44-year-old writer-director were joined at the event by co-stars Gillian Jacobs, Stephen Root, Julie Bowen, Molly Gordon, Debby Ryan, Adria Arjona, Jessie Ennis and Luke Benward.

At the premiere, Melissa revealed that she and Ben spent their 10th anniversary shooting a scene in which her character gets frisky in the school library with a hunky college kid, played by Luke.

“We shot a very smoochy-smooch scene in the library on our 10th anniversary, so Ben had to keep yelling out, ‘Happy 10th anniversary! I love you! And kiss her harder!’,” Melissa told Wonderwall.

FYI: Molly is wearing Prada, Sergio Rossi shoes and Meira T jewelry.
Just Jared on Facebook
melissa mccarthy ben falcone team up to premiere life of the party in alabama 01
melissa mccarthy ben falcone team up to premiere life of the party in alabama 02
melissa mccarthy ben falcone team up to premiere life of the party in alabama 03
melissa mccarthy ben falcone team up to premiere life of the party in alabama 04
melissa mccarthy ben falcone team up to premiere life of the party in alabama 05
melissa mccarthy ben falcone team up to premiere life of the party in alabama 06
melissa mccarthy ben falcone team up to premiere life of the party in alabama 07
melissa mccarthy ben falcone team up to premiere life of the party in alabama 08
melissa mccarthy ben falcone team up to premiere life of the party in alabama 09
melissa mccarthy ben falcone team up to premiere life of the party in alabama 10
melissa mccarthy ben falcone team up to premiere life of the party in alabama 11
melissa mccarthy ben falcone team up to premiere life of the party in alabama 12
melissa mccarthy ben falcone team up to premiere life of the party in alabama 13
melissa mccarthy ben falcone team up to premiere life of the party in alabama 14
melissa mccarthy ben falcone team up to premiere life of the party in alabama 15
melissa mccarthy ben falcone team up to premiere life of the party in alabama 16
melissa mccarthy ben falcone team up to premiere life of the party in alabama 17
melissa mccarthy ben falcone team up to premiere life of the party in alabama 18
melissa mccarthy ben falcone team up to premiere life of the party in alabama 19
melissa mccarthy ben falcone team up to premiere life of the party in alabama 20
melissa mccarthy ben falcone team up to premiere life of the party in alabama 21
melissa mccarthy ben falcone team up to premiere life of the party in alabama 22
melissa mccarthy ben falcone team up to premiere life of the party in alabama 23
melissa mccarthy ben falcone team up to premiere life of the party in alabama 24
melissa mccarthy ben falcone team up to premiere life of the party in alabama 25
melissa mccarthy ben falcone team up to premiere life of the party in alabama 26
melissa mccarthy ben falcone team up to premiere life of the party in alabama 27
melissa mccarthy ben falcone team up to premiere life of the party in alabama 28
melissa mccarthy ben falcone team up to premiere life of the party in alabama 29

Credit: Paras Griffin; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Adria Arjona, Ben Falcone, Debby Ryan, Gillian Jacobs, Jessie Ennis, Julie Bowen, Luke Benward, Melissa McCarthy, Molly Gordon, Stephen Root

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B was spotted hanging out with one of the Obama girls at a DC music festival - TMZ
  • What do you think of Selena Gomez's new 'do? - Just Jared Jr
  • La Toya Jackson says she still gets messages from Michael Jackson - TooFab
  • Mel Gibson has his next directing gig lined up - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Two of our favorite CW shows had a reunion over the weekend - Just Jared Jr