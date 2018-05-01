Melissa McCarthy & Ben Falcone Team Up To Premiere 'Life of the Party' in Alabama!

Melissa McCarthy is all smiles as she poses alongside her hubby Ben Falcone at the world premiere of their latest film Life Of The Party held at AMC Tiger 13 on Monday (April 30) in Opelika, Alabama.

The 47-year-old actress and the 44-year-old writer-director were joined at the event by co-stars Gillian Jacobs, Stephen Root, Julie Bowen, Molly Gordon, Debby Ryan, Adria Arjona, Jessie Ennis and Luke Benward.

At the premiere, Melissa revealed that she and Ben spent their 10th anniversary shooting a scene in which her character gets frisky in the school library with a hunky college kid, played by Luke.

“We shot a very smoochy-smooch scene in the library on our 10th anniversary, so Ben had to keep yelling out, ‘Happy 10th anniversary! I love you! And kiss her harder!’,” Melissa told Wonderwall.

FYI: Molly is wearing Prada, Sergio Rossi shoes and Meira T jewelry.