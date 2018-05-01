Top Stories
'Stranger Things' Season 3 Set Pics Bring Together the Show's Stars!

Prince Louis' Birth Certificate Revealed!

Tony Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Released!

Tue, 01 May 2018 at 12:48 pm

Miguel Performs 'Come Through and Chill' on 'The Tonight Show'!

Miguel rocks a black jumpsuit as he hits the stage as the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night (April 30)!

The 32-year-old singer joined The Roots and Salaam Remi for a special performance of his latest single “Come Through and Chill” off his War & Leisure LP without J. Cole‘s assistance.

A talented dancer showed off her interpretive skills behind him underneath a red glow.

Host Jimmy celebrated Miguel with praise after the performance: “Every time,” Jimmy said. “Every time. How do you do it? You just make it look easy. It’s unbelievable.” Watch the performance below…


