Miguel Performs 'Come Through and Chill' on 'The Tonight Show'!

Miguel rocks a black jumpsuit as he hits the stage as the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night (April 30)!

The 32-year-old singer joined The Roots and Salaam Remi for a special performance of his latest single “Come Through and Chill” off his War & Leisure LP without J. Cole‘s assistance.

A talented dancer showed off her interpretive skills behind him underneath a red glow.

Host Jimmy celebrated Miguel with praise after the performance: “Every time,” Jimmy said. “Every time. How do you do it? You just make it look easy. It’s unbelievable.” Watch the performance below…



Miguel ‘Come Through and Chill’ (ft. Salaam Remi)