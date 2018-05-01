Netflix's 'Ibiza' Releases Official Trailer - Watch Now!

Ibiza is hitting Netflix soon!

The upcoming Alex Richanbach-directed, Lauryn Kahn-penned Netflix romantic comedy just released a trailer on Tuesday (May 1).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vanessa Bayer

The movie, which co-stars Gillian Jacobs, Vanessa Bayer, Phoebe Robinson and Richard Madden is about Harper and her two best friends, who tag along on her work trip to Barcelona. The group ditches work and fly to Ibiza for Harper, who against her better judgement, falls for a hot DJ.

The movie hits Netflix on May 25.

Watch the trailer for Ibiza below!