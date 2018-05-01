Top Stories
Why Did Blake Lively Delete All of Her Instagram Posts?

Why Did Blake Lively Delete All of Her Instagram Posts?

Blac Chyna Pregnant, Expecting Baby with 18-Year-Old Boyfriend (Report)

Blac Chyna Pregnant, Expecting Baby with 18-Year-Old Boyfriend (Report)

*NSYNC Reunites to Unveil Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

*NSYNC Reunites to Unveil Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Tue, 01 May 2018 at 2:56 am

New Dad John Stamos Grabs Lunch in Beverly Hills!

New Dad John Stamos Grabs Lunch in Beverly Hills!

John Stamos is all smiles as he waits for his car from the valet outside the Palm Restaurant on Monday afternoon (April 30) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 40-year-old Fuller House star and new dad looked handsome in sunglasses, a denim shirt, and black trousers as he stepped out for lunch with a couple of pals.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of John Stamos

Just a few weeks ago, John and wife Caitlin welcomed their first child together – a boy named Billy after his dad!

John and Caitlin tied the knot back in February of this year.
Just Jared on Facebook
new dad john stamos grabs lunch in beverly hills 01
new dad john stamos grabs lunch in beverly hills 02
new dad john stamos grabs lunch in beverly hills 03
new dad john stamos grabs lunch in beverly hills 04
new dad john stamos grabs lunch in beverly hills 05
new dad john stamos grabs lunch in beverly hills 06

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: John Stamos

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B was spotted hanging out with one of the Obama girls at a DC music festival - TMZ
  • What do you think of Selena Gomez's new 'do? - Just Jared Jr
  • La Toya Jackson says she still gets messages from Michael Jackson - TooFab
  • Mel Gibson has his next directing gig lined up - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Two of our favorite CW shows had a reunion over the weekend - Just Jared Jr