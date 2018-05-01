New Dad John Stamos Grabs Lunch in Beverly Hills!
John Stamos is all smiles as he waits for his car from the valet outside the Palm Restaurant on Monday afternoon (April 30) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The 40-year-old Fuller House star and new dad looked handsome in sunglasses, a denim shirt, and black trousers as he stepped out for lunch with a couple of pals.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of John Stamos
Just a few weeks ago, John and wife Caitlin welcomed their first child together – a boy named Billy after his dad!
John and Caitlin tied the knot back in February of this year.