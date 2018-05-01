Top Stories
Charlie Hunnam Reunites with Morgana McNelis in Hawaii - See the PDA Beach Photos!

Kanye West Reveals What Happened After Getting Liposuction in 2016

'Stranger Things' Season 3 Set Pics Bring Together the Show's Stars!

Tue, 01 May 2018

Newlyweds Shanina Shaik & DJ Ruckus Hit the Beach in Miami

Shanina Shaik and DJ Ruckus relax on the beach together with their adorable dog on Tuesday afternoon (May 1) in Miami, Florida.

The couple got married over the weekend in the Bahamas and this is the first sighting of them as newlyweds!

Shanina and DJ Ruckus, whose real name is Gregory Andrews, teamed up with Brides.com to give a look into their wedding on the beach.

“I wanted it to be simple, bohemian, and elegant,” Shanina said about her wedding dress. “I love a boho style and I wanted to give it a little twist by incorporating lace.”
