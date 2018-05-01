Top Stories
Blac Chyna Pregnant, Expecting Baby with 18-Year-Old Boyfriend (Report)

'Dancing With the Stars' 2018: Top 8 Athletes Revealed!

*NSYNC Reunites to Unveil Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Tue, 01 May 2018 at 1:38 am

*NSYNC Plays 'Never Have I Ever' During Surprise Appearance on 'Ellen' (Video)

Justin Timberlake had a big surprise for fans during his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday (May 1).

During his interview, the 37-year-old “Say Something” singer invited the rest of *NSYNCJoey Fatone, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick, and JC Chasez – to come out from backstage!

They opened up about their bobbleheads, embarrassing outfit choices, and the last time they performed together five years ago at the MTV Video Music Awards.

They also discussed their new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which Ellen presented, and what the honor means to them.

Finally, the group played a personal game of “Never Have I Ever,” during which they revealed which one of them is in the “Mile-High Club,” and who hooked up with a Spice Girl.

Watch below!


