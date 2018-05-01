Top Stories
Why Did Blake Lively Delete All of Her Instagram Posts?

Why Did Blake Lively Delete All of Her Instagram Posts?

Tony Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Released!

Tony Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Released!

Blac Chyna Pregnant, Expecting Baby with 18-Year-Old Boyfriend (Report)

Blac Chyna Pregnant, Expecting Baby with 18-Year-Old Boyfriend (Report)

Tue, 01 May 2018 at 9:29 am

Prince Louis' Birth Certificate Revealed!

Prince Louis' Birth Certificate Revealed!

Prince Louis‘ name is officially official as his parents, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) have filed his birth certificate.

Some notable things about the birth certificate include the newborn Prince‘s full name: His Royal Highness Prince Louis Arthur Charles of Cambridge.

In addition, his parents’ listed occupations are listed as, “Prince of the United Kingdom” and “Princess of the United Kingdom.”

Prince William and Duchess Kate welcomed their third child in London at St Mary’s Hospital on Monday, April 23, at 11:01am local time.

Check out the full birth certificate over at the UK’s ITV.
Just Jared on Facebook
prince louis birth certificate 01
prince louis birth certificate 02
prince louis birth certificate 03
prince louis birth certificate 04
prince louis birth certificate 05
prince louis birth certificate 06
prince louis birth certificate 07
prince louis birth certificate 08
prince louis birth certificate 09
prince louis birth certificate 10
prince louis birth certificate 11
prince louis birth certificate 12

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Celebrity Babies, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Prince William

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B was spotted hanging out with one of the Obama girls at a DC music festival - TMZ
  • What do you think of Selena Gomez's new 'do? - Just Jared Jr
  • La Toya Jackson says she still gets messages from Michael Jackson - TooFab
  • Mel Gibson has his next directing gig lined up - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Two of our favorite CW shows had a reunion over the weekend - Just Jared Jr