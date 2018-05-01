Prince Louis' Birth Certificate Revealed!

Prince Louis‘ name is officially official as his parents, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) have filed his birth certificate.

Some notable things about the birth certificate include the newborn Prince‘s full name: His Royal Highness Prince Louis Arthur Charles of Cambridge.

In addition, his parents’ listed occupations are listed as, “Prince of the United Kingdom” and “Princess of the United Kingdom.”

Prince William and Duchess Kate welcomed their third child in London at St Mary’s Hospital on Monday, April 23, at 11:01am local time.

Check out the full birth certificate over at the UK’s ITV.