Tue, 01 May 2018 at 10:48 am

Rachel Bloom & Hubby Dan Gregor Couple Up at 'Most Likely to Murder' Screening - Watch Trailer!

Rachel Bloom shares a big loving smooch with her husband Dan Gregor at the Vulture and Lionsgate screening of their latest film Most Likely to Murder held at The London Hotel on Monday (April 30) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend actress and her director hubby were joined at the event by co-star Adam Pally and writer Doug Mand.

Film short synopsis: A home for the holidays murder-mystery comedy… Former high-school hero Billy (Adam) comes back to his hometown expecting things to be like they used to be. Instead he finds all his friends have moved on, and his ex (Rachel) is dating the former high school outcast (Vincent Kartheiser). So Billy becomes obsessed with proving the outcast is actually the killer behind a mysterious local death. It’s like Rear Window… for stoners.

Most Likely to Murder is available on Digital, On Demand and DVD now!


‘Most Likely to Murder’ | Official Trailer
rachel bloom hubby dan gregor couple up at most likely to murder screening 01
rachel bloom hubby dan gregor couple up at most likely to murder screening 02
rachel bloom hubby dan gregor couple up at most likely to murder screening 03
rachel bloom hubby dan gregor couple up at most likely to murder screening 04
rachel bloom hubby dan gregor couple up at most likely to murder screening 05
rachel bloom hubby dan gregor couple up at most likely to murder screening 06
rachel bloom hubby dan gregor couple up at most likely to murder screening 07
rachel bloom hubby dan gregor couple up at most likely to murder screening 08
rachel bloom hubby dan gregor couple up at most likely to murder screening 09
rachel bloom hubby dan gregor couple up at most likely to murder screening 10
rachel bloom hubby dan gregor couple up at most likely to murder screening 11
rachel bloom hubby dan gregor couple up at most likely to murder screening 12
rachel bloom hubby dan gregor couple up at most likely to murder screening 13
rachel bloom hubby dan gregor couple up at most likely to murder screening 14
rachel bloom hubby dan gregor couple up at most likely to murder screening 15
rachel bloom hubby dan gregor couple up at most likely to murder screening 16
rachel bloom hubby dan gregor couple up at most likely to murder screening 17

Credit: Vivien Killilea; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Adam Pally, Dan Gregor, Rachel Bloom, Trailer

