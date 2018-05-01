Ricky Martin Bares Ripped Abs in Super Hot Pic!
Ricky Martin is showing off his killer six pack!
The 46-year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday (April 30) to share a super hot photo of himself posing shirtless in a very tiny white bathing suit.
Ricky and husband Jwan Yosef are constantly photographed heading to their daily workouts – and it looks like they’re definitely paying off!
Over the weekend, Ricky lit up the stage with a performance at 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards in Las Vegas!
