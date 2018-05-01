Top Stories
Tue, 01 May 2018 at 12:04 am

Ricky Martin Bares Ripped Abs in Super Hot Pic!

Ricky Martin Bares Ripped Abs in Super Hot Pic!

Ricky Martin is showing off his killer six pack!

The 46-year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday (April 30) to share a super hot photo of himself posing shirtless in a very tiny white bathing suit.

Ricky and husband Jwan Yosef are constantly photographed heading to their daily workouts – and it looks like they’re definitely paying off!

Over the weekend, Ricky lit up the stage with a performance at 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards in Las Vegas!

Check out the hot photo below!

White nights 🌴

A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on

Photos: Instagram
