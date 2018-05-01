Top Stories
Charlie Hunnam Reunites with Morgana McNelis in Hawaii - See the PDA Beach Photos!

Kanye West Reveals What Happened After Getting Liposuction in 2016

'Stranger Things' Season 3 Set Pics Bring Together the Show's Stars!

Tue, 01 May 2018

Rihanna is Gearing Up to Host Met Gala 2018 - See Her Past Looks!

The 2018 Met Gala is less than a week away, and we can’t wait to see what Rihanna wears to the event!

The 30-year-old entertainer is hosting the biggest night in fashion this year alongside Vogue‘s Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, designer Donatella Versace, and Amal Clooney.

Rihanna has attended 7 Met Galas, with her first appearance back in 2007.

This year’s theme is “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” and is “designed to create a dialogue between fashion and the masterworks of religious art in the museum’s holdings,” according to Vogue.

Check out her past looks and what she wore:

2007 – Georges Chakra dress

2009Dolce and Gabbana suit and Jill Sander pumps

2011Stella McCartney dress and Wilfredo Rosado jewels

2012Tom Ford dress and Christian Louboutin heels

2014Stella McCartney dress with Jacob & Co. and Dionea Orcini jewelry

2015Guo Pei dress

2017Comme des Garcons with Rihanna Loves Chopard jewelry
Just Jared on Facebook
