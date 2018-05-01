Roseanne Defends Her Trump Support on 'Tonight Show: 'I Don't Give a F*ck'

Roseanne Barr appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night (April 30) to promote her smash hit reboot Roseanne.

The 65-year-old actress recalls running away from Johnny Carson after her terrifying first Tonight Show stand-up appearance, returning to Roseanne after 21 years, and reveals what she thinks of critics of her vocal Donald Trump support.

“Oh yeah, people are mad about that,” Roseanne responded. “But, you know, I don’t give a f**k.”

“Well, everybody had to choose for themselves according to their own conscience who they thought was the lesser of two evils,” Roseanne elaborated. “You know, everybody chose that. So, I’m not gonna put anybody down who didn’t vote like me. This is America. It’s a free country. And, you know, when you weigh it all together, you know, I think — I just felt like we needed a whole new thing, all the way, bottom to top.”



