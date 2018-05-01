Top Stories
Tue, 01 May 2018 at 6:20 pm

Ryan Reynolds is Sexy in Seoul for 'Deadpool 2' Premiere!

Ryan Reynolds is Sexy in Seoul for 'Deadpool 2' Premiere!

Ryan Reynolds shows off his sexy smile while posing on the red carpet at the Deadpool 2 premiere on Monday (May 1) at the Lotte Cinema in Seoul, South Korea.

The 41-year-old actor just launched the world tour to promote the latest installment in his smash hit franchise.

The night before, Ryan‘s wife Blake Lively mysteriously deleted all of the posts from her Instagram account and also unfollowed all of her friends. She is now following 36 accounts with the name Emily Nelson. It’s all a ploy to promote her upcoming movie A Simple Favor, in which she plays a character named Emily who goes missing.
Credit: Han Myung-Gu; Photos: Wire Image
