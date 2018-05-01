Sarah Jessica Parker & Laverne Cox Lend Support to Planned Parenthood at Spring Into Action Gala

Sarah Jessica Parker and Laverne Cox pose for a photo together while attending Planned Parenthood’s 2018 Spring Into Action Gala on Tuesday (May 1) at Spring Studios in New York City.

The ladies were joined at the event by Jessica Williams, Chloe Sevigny, Uma Thurman, and Molly Ringwald.

Sarah, Uma, and Molly all served on the event’s honorary committee this year. Planned Parenthood is one of the nation’s leading providers of high-quality, affordable health care for women, men, and young people, and the nation’s largest provider of sex education.

FYI: Laverne is wearing a Jovani dress.

15+ pictures inside of Sarah Jessica Parker, Laverne Cox, and others at the gala…