Saved By The Max is L.A.’s Hottest New Pop-Up Restaurant

You have to check out Los Angeles’ hottest new pop-up, Saved By the Max , which is a nod to 1990s TV show Saved By the Bell.

The restaurant is modeled after the hit show, and is totally bringing us back to the days of Zack, Slater, Screech, Lisa, Kelly and Jessie.

Diners can make a reservation to eat at either The Max (the hip diner from the show) or in Mr. Belding’s office.

Inside the pop-up, which was created by Derek Berry, Zack Eastman, and Steve Harris, there’s a wall full of real props and memorabilia from the show like dolls, pillows and lunchboxes!

You can also check out the characters’ lockers, and the attention to detail is unbelievable! Zack Morris’ locker has a bulky 80s cell phone, while Kelly Kapowski’s locker has makeup and a cheerleading outfit and Jessie Spano’s locker has books and appropriately, caffeine pill bottles (from THAT famous episode!) In addition, Lisa Turtle’s locker has crutches from the “dance off” episode where she breaks her leg, while Screech’s locker has a pair of rainbow suspenders, and AC Slater’s locker has a football and hilariously, hairspray!

Even the bathrooms have been given such amazing detail. They’re gender specific and show pictures of Zack Morris for boys and Kelly Kapowski, Jessie Spano and Lisa Turtle for girls. The men’s bathroom even has funny graffiti poking fun of the school’s principal that reads, “Belding stinks!”

Be sure to make a reservation to get your chance to bring you back to your childhood!

If you don’t know, Saved By the Bell’s first episode aired inn 1989 and starred Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack Morris), Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly Kapowski), Mario Lopez (A.C. Slater), Elizabeth Berkley (Jessie Spano), Dustin Diamond (Samuel ‘Screech’ Powers), and Lark Voorhies (Lisa Turtle).