Selena Gomez Announces New Song for '13 Reasons Why' Season 2 Soundtrack!

Selena Gomez is supplying us with new music very soon.

The 25-year-old “Wolves” superstar made the exciting announcement on Tuesday (May 1) on her social media.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez

The new song is called “Back To You,” and it’s part of the upcoming soundtrack for the second season of 13 Reasons Why.

“#BackToYou. Out May 10th, part of the @13ReasonsWhy S2 soundtrack. I’m so excited for you guys to hear it.❣️,” Selena wrote on Twitter.

Are you excited to hear what’s next? See the tweet below!