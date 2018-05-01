'Stranger Things' Season 3 Set Photos Bring Together Natalia Dyer, Winona Ryder, & David Harbour!

We have brand new Stranger Things season three set photos!

On the Canton, Georgia set this week were Natalia Dyer, Winona Ryder, and David Harbour, who filmed a scene in a downtown shopping center area of Hawkins.

On the show, Natalia plays Nancy Wheeler, Winona plays the role of Joyce Byers, and David plays the role of Police Chief Jim Hopper. We’re expecting season three to land sometime in the fall.

Check out the brand new set photos in the gallery, and stay tuned for more info about Stranger Things!