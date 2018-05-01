Top Stories
Tue, 01 May 2018 at 11:03 am

'Stranger Things' Season 3 Set Photos Bring Together Natalia Dyer, Winona Ryder, & David Harbour!

We have brand new Stranger Things season three set photos!

On the Canton, Georgia set this week were Natalia Dyer, Winona Ryder, and David Harbour, who filmed a scene in a downtown shopping center area of Hawkins.

On the show, Natalia plays Nancy Wheeler, Winona plays the role of Joyce Byers, and David plays the role of Police Chief Jim Hopper. We’re expecting season three to land sometime in the fall.

Check out the brand new set photos in the gallery, and stay tuned for more info about Stranger Things!
stranger things set photos 01
stranger things set photos 02
stranger things set photos 03
stranger things set photos 04
stranger things set photos 05
stranger things set photos 06
stranger things set photos 07
stranger things set photos 08
stranger things set photos 09
stranger things set photos 10
stranger things set photos 11
stranger things set photos 12
stranger things set photos 13
stranger things set photos 14
stranger things set photos 15
stranger things set photos 16
stranger things set photos 17
stranger things set photos 18
stranger things set photos 19
stranger things set photos 20
stranger things set photos 21
stranger things set photos 22
stranger things set photos 23
stranger things set photos 24
stranger things set photos 25
stranger things set photos 26
stranger things set photos 27
stranger things set photos 28
stranger things set photos 29
stranger things set photos 30
stranger things set photos 31
stranger things set photos 32

Photos: Backgrid
