Taylor Swift Debuts 'reputation Tour' Merchandise, Available Now!

There are just seven days left until Taylor Swift‘s reputation Stadium Tour kicks off and you can buy your tour merch right now so you have it before your show!

The 28-year-old singer debuted a cool promo video unveiling the new product line and all of the items are now on sale via Taylor‘s website.

Among the items in the line are jackets, hoodies, t-shirts, a snake ring, a hat, a backpack, towels, and even ponchos to wear if it rains at the show you attend. (Most of the dates on the tour will be outdoors as Taylor is playing stadiums!)

Go to Store.TaylorSwift.com/Tour right now to get your merch.



Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour – Official Merch