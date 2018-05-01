Top Stories
Charlie Hunnam Reunites with Morgana McNelis in Hawaii - See the PDA Beach Photos!

Charlie Hunnam Reunites with Morgana McNelis in Hawaii - See the PDA Beach Photos!

Kanye West Reveals What Happened After Getting Liposuction in 2016

Kanye West Reveals What Happened After Getting Liposuction in 2016

'Stranger Things' Season 3 Set Pics Bring Together the Show's Stars!

'Stranger Things' Season 3 Set Pics Bring Together the Show's Stars!

Tue, 01 May 2018 at 9:07 pm

'The Voice' 2018: Meet the Top 10 Contestants!

Next Slide »

'The Voice' 2018: Meet the Top 10 Contestants!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know what happened on The Voice!

The top 10 contestants on the singing competition show’s season 14 have been revealed!

After Tuesday night’s (May 1) episode, another contestant was sent home and the top 10 contestants still in the competition have been revealed.

CHECK OUT: Who Went Home On The Voice 2018? One Cut from Top 11

The Voice airs live on Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC with coaches Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, and Alicia Keys.

Click through the slideshow to meet the top 10…

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: The Voice

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B was spotted hanging out with one of the Obama girls at a DC music festival - TMZ
  • What do you think of Selena Gomez's new 'do? - Just Jared Jr
  • La Toya Jackson says she still gets messages from Michael Jackson - TooFab
  • Mel Gibson has his next directing gig lined up - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Two of our favorite CW shows had a reunion over the weekend - Just Jared Jr