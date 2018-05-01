The Voice's Britton Buchanan Met His Girlfriend at the Blind Auditions!

Britton Buchanan is one of the frontrunners this year on The Voice season 14 and he is opening up about how he met girlfriend Livia Faith.

The two singers met at the blind auditions and they both ended up on Team Alicia!

“I have a girlfriend. She was on your team. Livia Faith,” Britton told his coach when she asked who he would dedicate his performance of Ed Sheeran‘s “Perfect” to during the live show.

“This song is about being in a relationship at a very young age. My girlfriend, Livia Faith, we met at the blind auditions. I was very nervous to ask her out because I’m not a ladies man at all. I sent her these chocolate covered strawberries and I left a little message. I was very happy she said yes. She was very happy with her chocolate covered strawberries too!” he said.

“We met each other in September, a long time ago,” Britton said in an interview with Parade. “I said it’s a long time, but it doesn’t feel like a long time. It doesn’t. When you think about that, we’ve been doing this show half a year, we’ve all known each other and lived with each other on and off for half a year. It’s been crazy, but yeah, she’s amazing. I think she may be coming out next week to see me. We get a couple of comp tickets, so she’ll be flying out.”

Livia was eliminated from the show during the battle rounds.