Tiffany Haddish Stars in MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 Promo - Watch Now!

Tiffany Haddish is ready to get this hosting gig going!

The hilarious 38-year-old comedian stars in the first 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards promo, which just debuted on Monday (May 1).

“If you want to make it in this business, you gotta pay your dues,” she explains in the promo.

“You don’t want another generic dude in a tux hosting a boring-ass awards show. You want the boss who paved her own way!”

Nominees for the show will be announced soon. This year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards will air on Monday, June 18 at 9 PM ET.

