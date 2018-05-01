Top Stories
'Stranger Things' Season 3 Set Pics Bring Together the Show's Stars!

'Stranger Things' Season 3 Set Pics Bring Together the Show's Stars!

Prince Louis' Birth Certificate Revealed!

Prince Louis' Birth Certificate Revealed!

Tony Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Released!

Tony Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Released!

Tue, 01 May 2018 at 3:55 pm

'Westworld' Renewed at HBO for Season 3!

'Westworld' Renewed at HBO for Season 3!

Westworld is coming back for more!

The hit J.J. Abrams-produced HBO show will be returning for a third season, the company confirmed on Tuesday (May 1).

“It’s been an extraordinary pleasure to work with the exceptionally talented Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, as well as their gifted cast and crew. From the inspired storytelling to the incredible visuals, we are so excited to see where the next chapter will take us,” said HBO programming president Casey Bloys.

The show’s second season premiered on April 22. There’s no word just yet on when the sci-fi drama will return for its third season.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: John P. Johnson/HBO
Posted to: Westworld

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B was spotted hanging out with one of the Obama girls at a DC music festival - TMZ
  • What do you think of Selena Gomez's new 'do? - Just Jared Jr
  • La Toya Jackson says she still gets messages from Michael Jackson - TooFab
  • Mel Gibson has his next directing gig lined up - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Two of our favorite CW shows had a reunion over the weekend - Just Jared Jr