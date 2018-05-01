'Westworld' Renewed at HBO for Season 3!

Westworld is coming back for more!

The hit J.J. Abrams-produced HBO show will be returning for a third season, the company confirmed on Tuesday (May 1).

“It’s been an extraordinary pleasure to work with the exceptionally talented Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, as well as their gifted cast and crew. From the inspired storytelling to the incredible visuals, we are so excited to see where the next chapter will take us,” said HBO programming president Casey Bloys.

The show’s second season premiered on April 22. There’s no word just yet on when the sci-fi drama will return for its third season.