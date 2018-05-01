Top Stories
Charlie Hunnam Reunites with Morgana McNelis in Hawaii - See the PDA Beach Photos!

Kanye West Reveals What Happened After Getting Liposuction in 2016

'Stranger Things' Season 3 Set Pics Bring Together the Show's Stars!

Tue, 01 May 2018 at 9:03 pm

Who Went Home On 'The Voice' 2018? One Cut from Top 11

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know what happened on The Voice!

Another contestant was sent home on Tuesday night (May 1) on the singing competition show!

Once the Top 9 from Monday night are announced, the bottom two performed again in hopes of securing the Instant Save from Twitter voters. Results were then tallied during the show and the Instant Save finalist was announced just before the show ended.

The Voice airs live on Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC with coaches Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, and Alicia Keys.

Click inside to find out who was sent home….

Sharane Callister- Team Adam
