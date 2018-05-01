Top Stories
Why Did Blake Lively Delete All of Her Instagram Posts?

Tony Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Released!

Blac Chyna Pregnant, Expecting Baby with 18-Year-Old Boyfriend (Report)

Tue, 01 May 2018 at 9:00 am

Who's Your Ideal Celebrity Maid of Honor? Vote in Our Royal Wedding Countdown Poll!

We’re counting down the days until the Royal Wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (set to take place on May 19), and we’re going to have some fun features leading up to the big day!

First up – which celeb would you want to be your maid (or matron!) of honor at YOUR big day?

It’s totally a tough choice, so to make things easier, we’re going to let you vote multiple times and vote for multiple different celebrities, if you wish! And of course, this isn’t a complete list of celebs. We’ve chosen a handful based on some of Just Jared‘s most popular celebrities over the years.

Get voting, and we’ll announce the winner just before the Royal Wedding on May 18 at noon ET. As we said above, you can vote as many times as you want!
Photos: Getty
