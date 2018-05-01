Why Did Blake Lively Delete All of Her Instagram Posts?

Blake Lively has deleted everything from her Instagram account.

The 30-year-old Gossip Girl star wiped out all of her photos, including her profile picture, as of Monday night (April 30).

Her last post was super cryptic, featuring a photo of a completed game of Hangman. The answer read: “What happened to Emily?”

The phrase is now her new Instagram bio.

Additionally, Blake is now only following 27 women named Emily Nelson (confusing some of the Emily Nelsons of the world), which fans believe is connected to Blake‘s upcoming movie A Simple Favor. Directed by Paul Feig and also starring Anna Kendrick, the film tells the story of a woman named Emily Nelson who mysteriously disappears.

“Tempted to change my name to Emily Nelson, so I can get a follow from Blake Lively. Lol,” one fan tweeted.

We’ll have to wait and see what she has in store! (We also hope the Ryan Reynolds Instagram trolling makes a return at some point.)