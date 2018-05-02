Top Stories
Wed, 02 May 2018 at 12:00 pm

Alessandra Ambrosio Models Bikinis & Swimwear for Lascana's Campaign!

Alessandra Ambrosio Models Bikinis & Swimwear for Lascana's Campaign!

Alessandra Ambrosio models sexy swimwear inn the Lascana Spring/Summer 2018 campaign.

After the photo shoot, Alessandra revealed her favorite look from the collection.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alessandra Ambrosio

“It’s a beautiful black bathing suit. It’s this one-piece that has beautiful cut-outs. It makes the body look really beautiful. It embraces the curves, it’s sexy but classic at the same time and you can wear it in any kind of occasion,” Ale said.

Check out all the photos from Alessandra Ambrosio’s brand new campaign…
Credit: Courtesy of Lacsana
