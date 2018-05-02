Ariana Grande Performs 'No Tears Left to Cry' Live on TV for First Time! (Video)

Ariana Grande just performed her song “No Tears Left to Cry” live on television for the first time!

The 24-year-old singer took to the stage while taking over as the sole guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (May 1) in New York City.

During her interview, Ariana revealed some exciting details about her upcoming fourth studio album including the title, release date, and some song titles.

An elaborate set complete with many staircases was built for the performance. Watch the video below!



Ariana Grande: No Tears Left to Cry