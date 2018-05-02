Ariana Grande Puts New Spin on Drake's 'God's Plan' - Watch Now!

Ariana Grande and Jimmy Fallon battle it out in a segment of “Musical Genre Challenge!”

The 24-year-old “No Tears Left to Cry” singer and the host went head to head during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (May 1) in New York City.

During the challenge, Ariana put a Hot Topic-spin on Kendrick Lamar‘s hit song “HUMBLE” before transforming Drake‘s “God’s Plan” into a ’90s diva hit.

Also during her appearance, Ariana revealed the name of her upcoming album!