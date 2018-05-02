Top Stories
Charlie Hunnam Reunites with Morgana McNelis in Hawaii - See the PDA Beach Photos!

Charlie Hunnam Reunites with Morgana McNelis in Hawaii - See the PDA Beach Photos!

Ariana Grande Reveals New Album Title, Release Date, &amp; More

Ariana Grande Reveals New Album Title, Release Date, & More

This Could Be Brooklyn Beckham's New Girlfriend!

This Could Be Brooklyn Beckham's New Girlfriend!

Here's Why Kim Kardashian is Working with Ivanka Trump

Here's Why Kim Kardashian is Working with Ivanka Trump

Wed, 02 May 2018 at 1:55 am

Ariana Grande Puts New Spin on Drake's 'God's Plan' - Watch Now!

Ariana Grande Puts New Spin on Drake's 'God's Plan' - Watch Now!

Ariana Grande and Jimmy Fallon battle it out in a segment of “Musical Genre Challenge!”

The 24-year-old “No Tears Left to Cry” singer and the host went head to head during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (May 1) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ariana Grande

During the challenge, Ariana put a Hot Topic-spin on Kendrick Lamar‘s hit song “HUMBLE” before transforming Drake‘s “God’s Plan” into a ’90s diva hit.

Also during her appearance, Ariana revealed the name of her upcoming album!

Just Jared on Facebook
ariana grande jimmy fallon 01
ariana grande jimmy fallon 02
ariana grande jimmy fallon 03
ariana grande jimmy fallon 04
ariana grande jimmy fallon 05
ariana grande jimmy fallon 06
ariana grande jimmy fallon 07
ariana grande jimmy fallon 08
ariana grande jimmy fallon 09
ariana grande jimmy fallon 10
ariana grande jimmy fallon 11

Photos: NBC
Posted to: Ariana Grande, Jimmy Fallon

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Johnny Depp is being sued by former bodyguards - TMZ
  • You have to check out all of Taylor Swift's reputation tour merchandise - Just Jared Jr
  • FInd out which Oscar winner was spotted in the crowds at the DWTS premiere - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Sarah Hyland's new movie role - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Maddie & Mackenzie Ziegler are going on tour - Just Jared Jr