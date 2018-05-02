Ariana Grande Secretly Revealed 'Sweetener' Album Title Back in 2016!

Surprise – Ariana Grande actually revealed the name of her album title, Sweetener, back in 2016!

Earlier on Wednesday (May 2), Ariana posted to her Instagram Story to show fans a post all the way back from November 4, 2016.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ariana Grande

The caption from the photo on that Instagram post? “Sweetener.”

As soon as Ariana pointed that out, fans flocked to the post to react to the news that the album title was there all along.

The album will become available on July 20. Stay tuned!