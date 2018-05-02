Ariana Grande Set to Open Billboard Music Awards 2018!

Ariana Grande will be kicking things off at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards!

The 24-year-old entertainer is set to open the show on Sunday, May 20th at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Ariana announced the news during her appearance on The Tonight Show.

“Every 20th before the album comes out I’m doing something special,” Ariana explained.

She continued, “[This month] I am performing at the Billboard Awards!”

Make sure to tune into the BBMAs, hosted by Kelly Clarkson, on May 20th at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on NBC.