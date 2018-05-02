Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross Attend NBCUniversal Summer Press Day 2018!

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross are looking so cute together on the carpet!

The married couple attended the 2018 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day on Wednesday (May 2) in Los Angeles.

The two are soon heading to reality television together!

E! announced a new docu-series on Tuesday (May 1) that will follow Ashlee and Evan “as they try to balance life as new parents with a solid foundation of humor and love.” The show will also follow them as they record a duet album. We can’t wait to watch!