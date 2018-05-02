Top Stories
Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Blake Lively Unfollowing Him on Instagram

Rob Kardashian Teases Big Transformation: 'I Don't Look Like This Anymore'

Ellen DeGeneres Accidentally Introduces Jenna Dewan as 'Tatum,' Later Apologizes

Here's Why Kim Kardashian is Working with Ivanka Trump

Wed, 02 May 2018 at 2:15 pm

Blac Chyna Is Not Currently Pregnant By Her 18-Year-Old Boyfriend

Blac Chyna emerges in Los Angeles amid pregnancy rumors on Tuesday (May 1).

Recently, rumors have been swirling that the 29-year-old reality star was pregnant by her 18-year-old boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay.

However, sources are telling TMZ that Blac Chyna is not currently pregnant. The report also says that Blac Chyna isn’t ruling out having a child with her beau one day, though she’s not currently expecting.

See the new photos of Blac Chyna out and about…
Photos: Backgrid
