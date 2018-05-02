Blake Lively Returns to Instagram, Posts 'A Simple Favor' Teaser - Watch Now!

Blake Lively is back on Instagram after deleting everything on her page and unfollowing everyone (including hubby Ryan Reynolds).

The 30-year-old actress’ return had her posting a teaser for her new movie A Simple Favor.

A Simple Favor, which hits theaters on September 14, also stars Anna Kendrick. The film centers around the disappearance of Blake‘s character, Emily.

Watch the teaser trailer for the new film below!