Charlie Hunnam Reunites with Morgana McNelis in Hawaii - See the PDA Beach Photos!

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Blake Lively Unfollowing Him on Instagram

This Could Be Brooklyn Beckham's New Girlfriend!

Here's Why Kim Kardashian is Working with Ivanka Trump

Wed, 02 May 2018 at 10:59 am

Blake Lively Returns to Instagram, Posts 'A Simple Favor' Teaser - Watch Now!

Blake Lively Returns to Instagram, Posts 'A Simple Favor' Teaser - Watch Now!

Blake Lively is back on Instagram after deleting everything on her page and unfollowing everyone (including hubby Ryan Reynolds).

The 30-year-old actress’ return had her posting a teaser for her new movie A Simple Favor.

A Simple Favor, which hits theaters on September 14, also stars Anna Kendrick. The film centers around the disappearance of Blake‘s character, Emily.

If you missed it, here’s how Ryan reacted to Blake unfollowing him on Instagram!

Watch the teaser trailer for the new film below!

