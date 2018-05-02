Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa Premiere 'One Kiss' Music Video!

Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa have dropped the official music video for their hit collaboration “One Kiss“!

The visual is currently exclusive to Apple Music, though Dua has assured fans it will be widely available soon. “‘ONE KISS’ video with @calvinharris is on Apple music RIGHT NOW but keep your eyes peeled its about to be EVERYWHERE V SOON enjoy xxx,” Dua tweeted.

“One Kiss” has already topped the charts in Calvin and Dua‘s native on the UK Singles Chart with two weeks at #1, while the song currently holds the #64 position on the Billboard Hot 100.

Watch the music video over on Apple Music here!