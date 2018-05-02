Top Stories
Wed, 02 May 2018 at 6:18 pm

Christina Aguilera Looks Fierce in a Trench Coat While Stepping Out in NYC!

Christina Aguilera Looks Fierce in a Trench Coat While Stepping Out in NYC!

Christina Aguilera is looking chic and sexy!

The 37-year-old “Fighter” pop icon was spotted out and about on Wednesday (May 2) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Christina Aguilera

Christina has some big plans ahead: she’s announced on her social media that she’s dropping something on Thursday at 8 AM EST! Fans have been eagerly awaited new music from the Lotus superstar, and it seems like the time has finally come.

Xtina also recently slayed Carpool Karaoke with James Corden. Watch it now if you haven’t already!
Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Christina Aguilera

