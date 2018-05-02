Christina Aguilera Looks Fierce in a Trench Coat While Stepping Out in NYC!

Christina Aguilera is looking chic and sexy!

The 37-year-old “Fighter” pop icon was spotted out and about on Wednesday (May 2) in New York City.

Christina has some big plans ahead: she’s announced on her social media that she’s dropping something on Thursday at 8 AM EST! Fans have been eagerly awaited new music from the Lotus superstar, and it seems like the time has finally come.

