Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Blake Lively Unfollowing Him on Instagram

Rob Kardashian Teases Big Transformation: 'I Don't Look Like This Anymore'

Ellen DeGeneres Accidentally Introduces Jenna Dewan as 'Tatum,' Later Apologizes

Here's Why Kim Kardashian is Working with Ivanka Trump

Wed, 02 May 2018 at 8:02 pm

Christina Ricci & John Cusack Star in 'Distorted' - Watch the Trailer Now!

Christina Ricci & John Cusack Star in 'Distorted' - Watch the Trailer Now!

The official trailer for Distorted is here!

The movie dropped a sneak peek on Wednesday (May 2), ahead of its premiere in theaters this June.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Christina Ricci

Distorted co-stars Christina Ricci, John Cusack and Brendan Fletcher.

Here’s a plot summary: Lauren (Ricci) and Russel Curran (Fletcher) decide to move away from the bustle of the city and into the peaceful oasis of The Pinnacle, a coveted luxury condo boasting ultra-modern design, state-of-the-art features and security systems. Lauren begins to suspect the building has a dark side and seeks the help of Vernon (Cusack), an investigative journalist with an interest in cyber conspiracy. Together, they come to believe that The Pinnacle may be brainwashing unsuspecting residents.

The Rob King-directed movie is in theaters and on demand on June 22. Watch the trailer below!
Photos: Shinehouse Group
