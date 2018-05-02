Top Stories
Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Blake Lively Unfollowing Him on Instagram

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Blake Lively Unfollowing Him on Instagram

Rob Kardashian Teases Big Transformation: 'I Don't Look Like This Anymore'

Rob Kardashian Teases Big Transformation: 'I Don't Look Like This Anymore'

Ellen DeGeneres Accidentally Introduces Jenna Dewan as 'Tatum,' Later Apologizes

Ellen DeGeneres Accidentally Introduces Jenna Dewan as 'Tatum,' Later Apologizes

Here's Why Kim Kardashian is Working with Ivanka Trump

Here's Why Kim Kardashian is Working with Ivanka Trump

Wed, 02 May 2018 at 2:52 pm

Ciara Celebrates Pandora Jewelry's New Mother's Day Collection with Ali Larter & Vanessa Lachey!

Ciara Celebrates Pandora Jewelry's New Mother's Day Collection with Ali Larter & Vanessa Lachey!

Ciara is all smiles as she hosts a special Mother’s Day Brunch in celebration of PANDORA Jewelry’s Mother’s Day Collection Launch held on Tuesday (May 1) in Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old entertainer was joined at the event by Vanessa Lachey and Ali Larter, who brought along her mother Margaret.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ciara

Ciara is the brand ambassador, and her latest order of business is the Mother’s Day 2018 collection, which will be available on the 12th of April.

Check out what Ciara posted from the event on her Instagram account below!
Just Jared on Facebook
ciara celebrates pandora jewelrys mothers day collection with ali larter vanessa lachey 01
ciara celebrates pandora jewelrys mothers day collection with ali larter vanessa lachey 02
ciara celebrates pandora jewelrys mothers day collection with ali larter vanessa lachey 03
ciara celebrates pandora jewelrys mothers day collection with ali larter vanessa lachey 04
ciara celebrates pandora jewelrys mothers day collection with ali larter vanessa lachey 05
ciara celebrates pandora jewelrys mothers day collection with ali larter vanessa lachey 06
ciara celebrates pandora jewelrys mothers day collection with ali larter vanessa lachey 07
ciara celebrates pandora jewelrys mothers day collection with ali larter vanessa lachey 08
ciara celebrates pandora jewelrys mothers day collection with ali larter vanessa lachey 09
ciara celebrates pandora jewelrys mothers day collection with ali larter vanessa lachey 10

Credit: Michael Simon; Photos: Startraksphoto.com
Posted to: Ali Larter, Ciara, vanessa lachey

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Johnny Depp is being sued by former bodyguards - TMZ
  • You have to check out all of Taylor Swift's reputation tour merchandise - Just Jared Jr
  • FInd out which Oscar winner was spotted in the crowds at the DWTS premiere - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Sarah Hyland's new movie role - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Maddie & Mackenzie Ziegler are going on tour - Just Jared Jr