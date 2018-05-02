Ciara Celebrates Pandora Jewelry's New Mother's Day Collection with Ali Larter & Vanessa Lachey!

Ciara is all smiles as she hosts a special Mother’s Day Brunch in celebration of PANDORA Jewelry’s Mother’s Day Collection Launch held on Tuesday (May 1) in Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old entertainer was joined at the event by Vanessa Lachey and Ali Larter, who brought along her mother Margaret.

Ciara is the brand ambassador, and her latest order of business is the Mother’s Day 2018 collection, which will be available on the 12th of April.

