David Beckham Gets Emotional After Brooklyn Surprises Him on His Birthday - Watch!

David Beckham rang in his 43 birthday with his entire family!

After Victoria Beckham took to Instagram on Wednesday morning (May 2) to wish her hubby a happy birthday along with a photo of their three younger kids Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and Harper, 6, she wrote in the caption that they “miss” eldest son Brooklyn who is New York City for school.

While the family was out to dinner to celebrate David‘s birthday, the 18-year-old photographer flew out to London to surprise his dad – who got super emotional while hugging his son!

Watch the adorable video below!