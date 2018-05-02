Top Stories
Charlie Hunnam Reunites with Morgana McNelis in Hawaii - See the PDA Beach Photos!

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Blake Lively Unfollowing Him on Instagram

This Could Be Brooklyn Beckham's New Girlfriend!

Here's Why Kim Kardashian is Working with Ivanka Trump

Wed, 02 May 2018 at 10:20 am

David Beckham's Family Sends Sweet Birthday Messages!

David Beckham's Family Sends Sweet Birthday Messages!

David Beckham turns 43 years old today (May 2) and his family is sending him birthday wishes!

Victoria Beckham took to Instagram to post a cute family photo featuring Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and Harper, 6.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of David Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham also posted a message that he missed his mom and dad ahead of his dad’s big day.

Happy birthday, David! We hope you have a great day today.

Click through the gallery to see all the messages that David received on his birthday…
