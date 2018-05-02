Wed, 02 May 2018 at 10:20 am
David Beckham's Family Sends Sweet Birthday Messages!
David Beckham turns 43 years old today (May 2) and his family is sending him birthday wishes!
Victoria Beckham took to Instagram to post a cute family photo featuring Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and Harper, 6.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of David Beckham
Brooklyn Beckham also posted a message that he missed his mom and dad ahead of his dad’s big day.
Happy birthday, David! We hope you have a great day today.
Click through the gallery to see all the messages that David received on his birthday…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram Posted to: Brooklyn Beckham, Celebrity Babies, Cruz Beckham, David Beckham, Harper Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Victoria Beckham
Sponsored Links by ZergNet