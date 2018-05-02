Did Mark Ruffalo Spoil 'Avengers: Infinity War' Months Ago? Watch the Video
A clip from last summer has surfaced of a Mark Ruffalo and Don Cheadle doing an interview where everyone believes Mark accidentally spoiled the Avengers: Infinity War ending.
While chatting about the fate of characters in the Marvel franchise, Mark said, “Wait until you see this next one, ha- …. Everybody dies.” he said.
Fans think Mark was going to say “half” of the superheroes die.
Don had a big reaction to Mark‘s statement and says, “Dude!”
Then, Mark and Don are both clearly uncomfortable and things look tense. Watch below.
Uh oh, @DonCheadle, is @MarkRuffalo going to get in trouble with @MarvelStudios now!? #InfinityWar #D23expo pic.twitter.com/WR5C1QCBTb
— Good Morning America (@GMA) July 16, 2017