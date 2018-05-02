Top Stories
Wed, 02 May 2018 at 9:13 pm

Dua Lipa Opens Up About the Benefits of Being Single!

Dua Lipa Opens Up About the Benefits of Being Single!

Dua Lipa is on the cover of Elle UK‘s June 2018 issue, out on May 9.

Here’s what the 22-year-old “New Rules” singer had to say…

On the benefits of being single: “There’s so much fun in being single. When I’m single, I end up having so much more time to do a lot of other stuff… I think you learn so much more about yourself when you’re completely alone and you have no one to go to for help for certain things. You learn to rely on yourself in a different way.”

On saying “I love you”: “As much as I tell myself not to rush into things or be careful to say I love you too fast without really knowing if there’s any substance in the relationship, I think it’s really important to go with your gut. Life is too short not to say, ‘I love you’”

On love: “I’m such a firm believer in love. I blame my parents for that, because they have a really good relationship and I think they’ve set my standards high.”

For more from Dua, visit ElleUK.com.
Credit: Liz Collins; Photos: Elle UK
