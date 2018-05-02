Elisabeth Moss, Mindy Kaling, Blake Griffin & More Buddy Up at Hulu Upfront 2018!

Elisabeth Moss happily poses alongside her co-star Samira Wiley at the Hulu Upfront 2018 Green Room held at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday (May 2) in New York City.

The ladies were joined at the event by their fellow Handmaid’s Tale cast mate Alexis Bledel, as well as Mindy Kaling and Blake Griffin.

Also in attendance in support of their Hulu shows were I Love You, America‘s Sarah Silverman, The Looming Tower‘s Peter Sarsgaard, Catch-22‘s Kyle Chandler and Christopher Abbott, Castle Rock‘s Bill Skarsgard and Andre Holland, The First‘s Beau Willimon, Natasha McElhone and Jordan Tappis, and The Mask‘s Henrik Lundqvist.

FYI: Elisabeth is wearing a Delpozo dress and blouse.