Elizabeth Olsen Reveals Her Boyfriend Robbie Arnett Is Now Her Roommate on 'Late Late Show'!

Elizabeth Olsen hit James Corden‘s couch alongside David Tenant on The Late Late Show on Tuesday night (April 1) and revealed the big step she had with her boyfriend Robbie Arnett over the weekend!

“Yes, I rented a U-Haul and I moved one mattress from one place and moved into my home,” the 29-year-old actress joked. “I have a guest bedroom and I’ve been putting off making it an actual bedroom so people don’t sleepover.”

“My boyfriend and I were just like why don’t we just move the mattress from his old place into the house,” Elizabeth continued, essentially hinting that she and her boyfriend Robbie now live together. “Yeah, we live together. It already happened, we just now have his old mattress with us.”

Elizabeth also sets the record straight that she’s never had a nose job and David explains how he was simultaneously the best and worst dressed man in the United Kingdom – Watch below!



