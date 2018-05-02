Top Stories
Charlie Hunnam Reunites with Morgana McNelis in Hawaii - See the PDA Beach Photos!

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Blake Lively Unfollowing Him on Instagram

Ellen DeGeneres Accidentally Introduces Jenna Dewan as 'Tatum,' Later Apologizes

Here's Why Kim Kardashian is Working with Ivanka Trump

Wed, 02 May 2018 at 12:46 pm

Ella Purnell & More Step Out To Support Starz' 'Vida' Cast at L.A. Premiere - Watch Trailer!

Ella Purnell flashes a smile alongside Melissa Barrera while attending the premiere of her new Starz series Vida held at the Regal LA Live Stadium 14 on Tuesday (May 1) in Los Angeles.

Ella, 21, was accompanied by her Sweetbitter co-stars Daniyar, Paul Sparks, and producer Stephanie Danler, as well as Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Stephanie Beatriz, Looking‘s Raul Castillo, New Girl‘s Lamorne Morris, Trace Lysette and Johnny Sibilly, as they all stepped out to show their support.

Also in attendance were Melissa‘s Vida co-stars Ser Anzoategui, Chelsea Rendon, Maria-Elena Laas, Carlos Miranda and Mishel Prada.

Vida is a half-hour drama series focusing on two Mexican-American sisters from the Eastside of Los Angeles who couldn’t be more different or distanced from each other. Circumstances force them to return to their old neighborhood, where they are confronted by the past and surprising truth about their mother’s identity – Watch trailer below!


Vida | Official Red Band Trailer | STARZ

FYI: Melissa is wearing a Claudia Li dress, Schutz heels, Swarovski Atelier clutch and Stefere earrings. Mishel is wearing an Elisabetta Franchi gown.
Credit: JC Olivera, Sheri Determan; Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Carlos Miranda, Chelsea Rendon, Daniyar, Ella Purnell, Johnny Sibilly, Lamorne Morris, Maria Elena Laas, Melissa Barrera, Mishel Prada, Paul Sparks, Raul Castillo, Ser Anzoategui, Stephanie Beatriz, Trace Lysette

